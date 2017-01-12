Winter festivals: Swap your dry January for a flooded February

CPH Gin Festival

Feb 15-17; Lokomotivværkstedet, Otto Bussesvej 5A, Cph SV; 250kr, billetto.dk

Apparently this is the biggest gin event in Europe. Visit 71 stands selling gin, equipment, snacks and more. Book fast as the six sessions are already selling out. The entry include samples and a glass.

CPH Cocktail Week

Feb 10-17; various locations; cocktail-week.dk

Many of the city’s fantastic cocktail bars are taking part in this special week – a great chance to sip affordable cocktails. (VP)

CPH Vinterjazz

Feb 1-24; various times and venues; jazz.dk

The 19th edition of the Danish nationwide Vinterjazz festival is back for three weeks featuring more than 600 concerts at 100 venues. It might be in the shadow of the summer edition, but it still packs a punch!

Copenhagen Light Festival

Feb 1-24; various locations; free adm; copenhagenlightfestival.org

Celebrating the best of Danish art and design, the installations inhabit city spaces, particularly around the city centre and harbour, offering a family-friendly nightime experience. Check the website for the handy map.

CPH Dining Week

Feb 11-17; various locations; diningweek.dk

Dining Week gives thousands the chance to experience some of the best restaurants throughout Denmark at an affordable price. Book your tickets fast, as they tend to sell out quickly.

Night Terrors Film Festival

Feb 7-8; Huset KBH, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 50kr; huset-kbh.dk

In days of old, the Black Death would visit each town in turn, bringing terror in its wake. In Denmark that role is filled by the video nasties of the Night Terrors Film Festival. Next stop Copenhagen! (VP)

Jewish Film Festival

Jan 27-Feb 3; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; cjff.dk

Learn about Jewish history, traditions and culture – and a bit about their religion too.

Void Film Festival

Jan 24-Feb 2; Schacksgade 11 st.tv, Cph V; voidfilmfestival.com

This animation film festival bridges nations, cultures and creeds with its diverse output. But sadly kids, it’s adults only!