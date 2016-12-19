Since the winter of 2011-12, the Copenhagen Theatre Circle has been delighting both young and old with its annual pantomime, bringing gentle vibes, laughter and weather to this good kingdom.
Yes … indeed, weather, for it is a little known fact that the Norse god Thor is an ardent fan of British pantomime, and that he has been mercifully kind as a result, bringing only partial snow and cold temperatures. (Oh yes he is.)
But look behind you Copenhagen, because a storm is approaching in the form of Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula and his bride, werewolves, witches, zombies and (worst of all) villagers.
They have banished the sun, brought three months of snow from the mountain-tops of Transylvania and copenhagset up shop at Krudttønden theatre to wreak havoc (that will get a few clicks) with two hours of ritual singalongs, interactive fun, slapstick, cross-dressing dames and best boys, and ghouls by the gallon-load.
Prepare to be whisked away to the creepy setting of Cemeteria in the company of a promising cast that includes old hands Patrick Presencer and Mr Elastic Face himself, Mario Paganini, playing characters with weird and wonderful names such as Dame.