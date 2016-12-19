Since the winter of 2011-12, the Copenhagen Theatre Circle has been delighting both young and old with its annual pantomime, bringing gentle vibes, laughter and weather to this good kingdom.

Yes … indeed, weather, for it is a little known fact that the Norse god Thor is an ardent fan of British pantomime, and that he has been mercifully kind as a result, bringing only partial snow and cold temperatures. (Oh yes he is.)

But look behind you Copenhagen, because a storm is approaching in the form of Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula and his bride, werewolves, witches, zombies and (worst of all) villagers.