Institut Sankt Joseph

Danish – and International Department

We are looking for three teachers as of August 1st, 2018, who could teach some or all of the following subjects in Year 4 through Year 10.

In the International department :

English

You must be a native speaker in English and able to communicate verbally in Danish.

In the Danish department :

Physics/Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

Geography

Nature and Technology

English

French

Supplementary teaching in Danish and / or Mathematics

AKT-hours (behaviour, contact, well-being).

The three positions can be composed in several different ways through a combination of the above subjects.

English

You must be a native speaker in English and able to communicate verbally in Danish.

We are looking for three teachers who, with both professionalism and personality, wish to participate in the continuous development of Institut Sankt Joseph. We focus on working in a professional and acknowledging environment, where everyone contributes to upholding the school’s profile. For both students and employees, we regard well-being and high academic attainment as each other’s prerequisites.

Institut Sankt Joseph is a Catholic school in the heart of Østerbro with 790 students and about 100 employees. The school is in an exciting development phase with increasing student numbers and the opening of the international (bilingual) department in 2014.

We see ourselves as a humanistic institution of education with a Catholic-Christian basis, which, under the motto “It is every human being’s task to become human” strives to contribute to the well-being and development of our children. Our children come from about 81 different countries; which gives our daily school life a positive and inspiring international profile. About 20% of the students have a Catholic background. Visit us at www.sanktjoseph.dk .

Recruitment is made in accordance with a joint agreement between the Ministry of Finance and LC as well as an organisational agreement for managers and teachers at free elementary schools.

An application together with education certificates, diplomas and references should be addressed to the school board and sent by mail with the label “teaching position 2018” to bilingual-job@sanktjoseph.dk

Application deadline: Friday, May 18, 2018.

Interviews: Tuesday, May 22, 2018.