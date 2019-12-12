International Folk High School for students above 17,5 years of age

A Folk High School is a very special kind of Danish school, where you choose your own classes and learn more about life in general than in an average school. It is a boarding school – you live together with other students at campus.

International People’s College is a specific INTERNATIONAL Folk High School – the only one in Denmark where everything happens in English language. We focus on global studies and the cultural meeting. We have students from approx. 30 different countries each term.

Read more about International People’s College here: ipc.dk

LEARN DANISH LANGUAGE IN THE SUMMERTIME

International People’s College also offers a three weeklong language course in the summertime, with a focus on Danish language, but also on the Danish culture and society. You get language classes every morning, and in the afternoon and weekends, you learn about Denmark by meeting local Danes, going on excursions, getting lectures about specific Danish topics etc.

You live at campus for three weeks together with other international students.

Read more here: https://ipc.dk/frontpage/summer-school/danish-language-culture-society/

Contact us here: IPC.DK, ipc@ipc.dk