 International People’s College - The Post

International People’s College

December 12th, 2019 11:25 am| by Christian W

International Folk High School for students above 17,5 years of age

A Folk High School is a very special kind of Danish school, where you choose your own classes and learn more about life in general than in an average school. It is a boarding school – you live together with other students at campus.

International People’s College is a specific INTERNATIONAL Folk High School – the only one in Denmark where everything happens in English language. We focus on global studies and the cultural meeting. We have students from approx. 30 different countries each term.

Read more about International People’s College here: ipc.dk

LEARN DANISH LANGUAGE IN THE SUMMERTIME

International People’s College also offers a three weeklong language course in the summertime, with a focus on Danish language, but also on the Danish culture and society. You get language classes every morning, and in the afternoon and weekends, you learn about Denmark by meeting local Danes, going on excursions, getting lectures about specific Danish topics etc.

You live at campus for three weeks together with other international students.
Read more here: https://ipc.dk/frontpage/summer-school/danish-language-culture-society/

Contact us here: IPC.DK, ipc@ipc.dk



Latest News

News
Olympic misery for many Danish fans of rowing, cycling and swimming
National
Danish PM: terror case extremely serious
Local
Police foil terror plot in Denmark
Culture
Culture Round-Up: You can remake spitfires into watches, but not art!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved