 About Town: A busy February at the city embassies – The Post

About Town: A busy February at the city embassies

The attendees at the Dutch affair (left-right) Austrian ambassador Ernst-Peter Brezovsky, the Danish ambassador to the Netherlands, Ole Moesby, Finnish ambassador Ann-Marie Nyroos, the host Henk Swarttouw, Greek ambassador Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Lithuanian ambassador Ginte Damusis, Mexican ambassador José Madrazo and Armenian ambassador Hrachya Aghajanyan (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
March 5th, 2017 7:00 am| by TheCopenhagenPost
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Three European countries have celebrated their national days in February: the Netherlands, Serbia and Lithuania. The Dutch affair on February 9 saw many members of the diplomatic corps gather at the new residence of ambassador Henk Swarttouw at Islands Brygge.



Among those in attendance was US deputy ambassador Laura Lochman (right).

Folk dancing in national dress was prominent at the Serbian event.

Then ambassador Dragana Ivanovic addressed her guests.

And Lithuania’s celebrations included a concert at KUBE Frederiksberg – among the guests welcomed by Lithuanian ambassador Ginte Damusis were Belgian ambassador Leo Peeters.

Not to be outdone, the Eastern Hemisphere has also been celebrating hard, with both Australia and Iran marking their national days, and a new Asia House opening. Australian ambassador Damien Miller welcomed scores of diplomats to his event at Nordatlantens Brygge on January 26, including Chinese ambassador Liu Biwei.

Iranian ambassador Morteza Moradian oversaw proceedings at his embassy in Hellerup on February 10.

Eleven days later, it was the turn of Asia House, which has undergone a physical rejuvenation and now offers a range of new initiatives. Among those present were Thai ambassador Vimon Kidchob.

Related News


Latest News

History
Fabergé as Danish as he was Russian – as was his favourite client
Community
About Town: A busy February at the city embassies
National
News in Digest: Sharing this journey called life
Community
Out and About: Quelle diversité at French theatre festival at International School Odense

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved