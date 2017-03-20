About Town: By George, they’ve got it!

It was a time to be proud to be English at Peter Liep’s Hus on April 27, where the Royal Society of St George – Denmark Branch held a special dinner to mark St George’s Day four days earlier. Among those in attendance were (left-right) Ugandan ambassador Nimisha Jayant Madhvani, society president Simon Mears, Alexandra Countess of Frederiksborg, and British Chamber of Commerce president Gareth Garvey. Among the festivities were a special roast beef carving, which of course was served with Yorkshire pudding, and some heavy sampling of stilton and port

Laurel and Hardy themselves – sorry, Danish MEP Morten Messerschmidt and his partner Dot Wessmann – were present at the Danish premiere of ‘Stan & Ollie’ at Dagmar Bio April 7

The Copenhagen Theatre Circle enjoyed a successful run of ‘An Inspector Calls’ at Krudttønden, which concluded on April 13. Next up is the Fringe Festival, which starts on May 2

The Malaysian Danish Association recently held a ‘Muhibbah Potluck Dinner Party’. The potluck mostly referred to the nature of the games, not the food

The weather wasn’t kind to this year’s Sakura Festival, which was held at Langelingie on April 27 and 28, but that didn’t deter many members of the diplomatic corps from turning out to enjoy the festivities and listen to the address of the organiser, the Japanese ambassador Toshiro Suzuki

The Royal Danish Academy of Music hosted the premiere of ‘The Panda Suite’ by Zhang Shuai on April 26