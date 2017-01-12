 About Town: Celebrating International Women’s Day – The Post

About Town: Celebrating International Women’s Day

It was quite the gathering (all photos Hasse Ferrold)
March 30th, 2018 5:00 pm| by Hasse Ferrold
There were a number of diplomatic corps events marking International Women’s Day (IWD).

South African ambassador Zindzi Mandela and Australian ambassador Mary Ellen Miller held a joint lunch event at the Odd Fellow Palæet on March 8, which included inspiring speeches and a performance by Danish-Zambian singer Kwamie Liv.

One day later, the Romanian Embassy co-organised an event on entrepreneurship in Romania and Denmark.

The event had an IWD slant that saluted pioneering companies in the area of organic cosmetics.

And then unrelated to the IWD, but perhaps as a precursor of sorts, the ambassador spouse group visited Cinemateket on February 27

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
