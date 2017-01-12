 About Town: Freddie’s fifty and he’s feeling good – The Post

About Town: Freddie’s fifty and he’s feeling good

The prince broke less sweat than hearts (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
June 2nd, 2018 6:00 am| by Hasse Ferrold
Crown Prince Frederik has turned 50 and it took him over a week.

First off, what celebration could be complete without an obligatory salute from the famous balcony at Amalienborg Castle?

Five days earlier, Frederik made and marked history by taking part in the Royal Run on May 21 with over 70,000 others.

Helping out Dad were his children, with Princess Josephine getting off to a quick start

along with a number of dignitaries that included Anders Samuelsen (centre), the foreign minister, and city mayor Frank Jensen (second right)

Romanian ambassador Mihai-Alexandru Gradinar

and French ambassador Francois Zimeray (centre).

And then to complete the week, the heir to the throne took his family to a special gala evening on May 27 at the Royal Arena that was televised to the nation

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
