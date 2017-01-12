About Town: From Camelot to Cisternerne to Cinemateket

The celebrities and ambassadors have been out in force at a great number of cultural events in March.
Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say it all: Monty Python legend Eric Idle (left – centre) was in attendance at the premiere of ‘Spamalot’ at Tivoli on March 22.
‘Spamalot’ was also attended by actress Vivienne McKee (see page 7) and her husband Søren Hall (centre left).
Japanese ambassador Toshiro Suzuki (centre – centre) was at the opening of the exhibition ‘Cisternerne x Sambuichi: The Water’ (see G2 in InOut).
Swedish ambassador Frederik Jørgensen (centre right –seated) hosted a special Gudrun Sjöden (seated) collection on March 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of her store on Fiolstræde.
And Canadian ambassador Emi Furuya (right) was among the attendees at a screening of ‘Going to War with Guibord’ at Cinemateket on March 22 which is part of Cinéma du monde, a French-language film festival.