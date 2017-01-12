 About Town: From Camelot to Cisternerne to Cinemateket – The Post

About Town: From Camelot to Cisternerne to Cinemateket

Foto HASSE FERROLD : NEW GREAT FIVE STAR FUN MUSICAL “SPAMALOT” havde premiere i Tivolis Koncertsal d. 22. marts 2017 og skal efterfølgende på turné til Vejle, Holstebro og Frederikshavn. Fyldt med humor og underholdning hele vejen. Absolut anbefalelsesværdig. GO SEE IT. See the Premiere video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl1x3d85ACE INFO https://www.tivoli.dk/spamalot Photo 1-5: Monty Python´s Eric Idle who has created the play and Monty Python Composer John du Prez were both present at the Premiere.They were thrilled about the experience which Eric Idle found “in the right spirit of his original ideas” and everybody in the audience got exited when hearing the legendary Monty Python-hit: “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life”. Premiere Gæster: 6: Bent Fabricius Bjerre https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bent_Fabricius-Bjerre 7: Vivienne McKee and Crazy Christmas Cabaret Director Søren Hall. http://www.londontoast.dk/ 8: Nikolaj Koppel TIVOLI og Hella Joof Spamalot dialoinstruktør. https://www.tivoli.dk/ 9: Fra Chr.Borg DF´s Kritian Thulesen Dahl og Peter Skaarup http://www.ft.dk/Folketinget/findMedlem/DFKRTD.aspx 10: Niels Ellegaard http://cirkusrevyen.dk/Saeson-2017/Fakta-om-Cirkusrevyen-2017 Verdens måske sjoveste musical Det bliver intet mindre end vanvittigt, når nogle af Danmarks dygtigste skuespillere og komikere dykker ned i Monty Pythons gakkede ridderunivers. Sammen kaster de sig ud i en komisk tour-de-force, som tager myten om ”Kong Arthur og ridderne af det runde bord” under kærlig behandling akkompagneret af ægte Monty Python-hits. Forestillingen er skabt af Monty Pythons Eric Idle. Kong Arthur (Stig Rossen) og hans mere eller mindre modige riddere Sir Lancelot (Martin Brygmann), Sir Robin (Lars Hjortshøj), Sir Bedevere (Linda P.) og Sir Galahad (Kenneth M. Christensen) kaster sig ud i jagten på den hellige gral. Med sig har de deres imaginære heste og væbneren Patsy (Thomas Warberg). På den farefulde færd møder rid
April 9th, 2017 7:00 pm| by TheCopenhagenPost
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The celebrities and ambassadors have been out in force at a great number of cultural events in March.

Nudge, nudge, wink, wink, say it all: Monty Python legend Eric Idle (left – centre) was in attendance at the premiere of ‘Spamalot’ at Tivoli on March 22.



‘Spamalot’ was also attended by actress Vivienne McKee (see page 7) and her husband Søren Hall (centre left).

Japanese ambassador Toshiro Suzuki (centre – centre) was at the opening of the exhibition ‘Cisternerne x Sambuichi: The Water’ (see G2 in InOut).

Swedish ambassador Frederik Jørgensen (centre right –seated) hosted a special Gudrun Sjöden (seated) collection on March 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of her store on Fiolstræde.

And Canadian ambassador Emi Furuya (right) was among the attendees at a screening of ‘Going to War with Guibord’ at Cinemateket on March 22 which is part of Cinéma du monde, a French-language film festival.



Latest News

Community
About Town: From Camelot to Cisternerne to Cinemateket
Activities
Ballet Review: An audiovisual ballet performance masterclass
Business
Learning to innovate internationally with Israeli-like intuition
Art
The changing nature of time

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved