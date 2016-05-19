About Town: Going Japanese and we like it!

The diplomatic corps were out in force at the Sakura Festival at Langelinie on the last weekend of April.

Among those joining the host, Japanese ambassador Toshiro Suzuki (third left), under the cherry tree blossom were Hungarian ambassador László Hellebrandt (second left) and Austrian ambassador Maria Rotheiser-Scotti (brown jacket), along with a number of charming children dressed in traditional kimonos.

The children present were no doubt relieved to know that free hugs were available to all courtesy of Hello Kitty!

And as if we didn’t need proof that Japanese culture is taking over (beyond the Eurovision result) the J-Popcon event at DGI-Byen from April 27-29 was once again extremely well attended