About Town: Never mind Kingslayer, we've got Kingsley!

January 27th, 2018 6:00 am| by Hasse Ferrold
Esteemed British actor Ben Kingsley was in attendance at the premiere of Danish director Per Fly’s new film, ‘Backstabbing for Beginners’ (‘Dobbeltspil’), at the Imperial on January 16.

Actress Dina Rosenmeier, a familiar face at House of International Theatre in Huset, was among French ambassador Francois Zimeray’s guests at the French Embassy’s New Year reception on January 11.

Lene Espersen, the former foreign minister, was among those at the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Copenhagen Cinemaxx on December 12.

Esben Hanefelt Kristensen has opened an exhibition of his work, ‘Adventure & Fantasy in Great Paintings’, at Galerie Knud Grothe in Charlottenlund. It continues until January 28.

