About Town: St Patrick’s Day with the dignitaries and the dogs

April 1st, 2017 7:00 pm| by TheCopenhagenPost
Irish ambassador Cliona Manahan (left – centre) celebrated St Patrick’s Day with her fellow ambassadors two days earlier than the feast day with a reception at Nordatlantens Brygge on March 15. She was joined by Heather Humphreys (left), the Irish minister for arts and heritage affairs, and also present were (centre left: left-right) Australian ambassador Damien Miller, Chinese ambassador Liu Biwei and Latvian ambassador Kaspars Ozolins. On the feast day itself (centre right), actor Ian Burns (in hat) played St Patrick in this year’s parade, and deputy ambassador David Healy (to Burns’ left) gave the opening speech



