About Town: Still young and fast, Young’s sparring partner and 850 years young

Since September 2, the cultural festival Golden Days has been marking Copenhagen’s 850th anniversary as a city with numerous events

Wilson Kipketer (left), Denmark’s triple world champion in the 800 metres, and Kristian Jensen (right), the finance minister, were among the runners in the annual DHL run in Fælledparken at the end of August

Paul Young’s former sparring partner, the Italian singer Zucchero (centre right), performed at DR Koncerthuset on August 31, after which he was joined by Italian ambassador Stefano Queirolo Palmas (left)

Not to be outdone, this contingent of Russians and Lithuanians were keen to show the night is young