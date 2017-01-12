 About Town: Still young and fast, Young’s sparring partner and 850 years young – The Post

About Town: Still young and fast, Young’s sparring partner and 850 years young

These two are 850 years old in horse years (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
September 30th, 2017 7:24 pm| by Hasse Ferrold
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Since September 2, the cultural festival Golden Days has been marking Copenhagen’s 850th anniversary as a city with numerous events

Wilson Kipketer (left), Denmark’s triple world champion in the 800 metres, and Kristian Jensen (right), the finance minister, were among the runners in the annual DHL run in Fælledparken at the end of August

Paul Young’s former sparring partner, the Italian singer Zucchero (centre right), performed at DR Koncerthuset on August 31, after which he was joined by Italian ambassador Stefano Queirolo Palmas (left)

Not to be outdone, this contingent of Russians and Lithuanians were keen to show the night is young

Related News



Latest News

Community
About Town: Still young and fast, Young’s sparring partner and 850 years young
Culture
Between breaths: Probing under the surface of the underwater band
Food & Drink
Restaurant review: Wholesome vibes and abundant choice
National
Parking fines – a goldmine for the municipality?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved