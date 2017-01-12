About Town: The villanous duo of Lars and Mads Mikkelsen

Sherlock/oligarch villain meets Bond/cannibalistic villain: Robert winner Lars Mikkelsen was joined by brother Mads at the award show on February 5.

What would Copenhagen Fashion Week be without some French involvement? The country’s ambassador Francois Zimeray was only too happy to catch up with Eva Kruse, the head of the Danish Fashion Institute.

The House of International Theatre, a new drama venue on the fourth floor of Huset-Kbh, officially opened with ‘Det Kolde Bord’ on February 4 ahead of a three-week run of the excellent ‘Venus in Fur’, which concludes on February 25. Check out our online review.