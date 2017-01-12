 About Town: Wozzy finally wins elusive pancake special – The Post

About Town: Wozzy finally wins elusive pancake special

May 21st, 2018 6:00 am| by Hasse Ferrold
Caroline Wozniacki (left) received the ultimate honour on April 30: pancakes at City Hall. Other guests included her father and coach Piotr (right)

The Australian Open champion was chomping away ahead of her exhibition match against Venus Williams at Parken, but it didn’t put her off, as she eased to victory.

Staying with sport, Swedish ambassador Frederik Jörgensen and his wife were full of confidence ahead of their country taking on the Czechs in their opening game at the world ice hockey championships

The superheroes were out in force at Comic Con Copenhagen at Forum (May 5-6), along with several members of the Suicide Squad and – we never thought we’d be able to say this in About Town – ‘Where’s Wally’ (is he on the left, or is he on the right?)

There was no doubt who the star of the show was at the premiere of new Danish film ‘Sankt Bernhard Syndikatet’ at Empire Bio on May 8

