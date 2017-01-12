 About Town: Pia has her hands full, but not tied – The Post

About Town: Pia has her hands full, but not tied

February 25th, 2018 6:00 am| by Hasse Ferrold
Pia Kjærsgaard, the speaker of the Parliament, was among those in attendance at the gala premiere of Fifty Shades Freed at Imperial Bio on February 2

Chinese ambassador Deng Ying (right) has been busy this past month presiding over her country’s new year festivities, which included a lavish affair at City Hall on February 18. Happy Year of the Dog!

There is no finer man than Kaj Larssen, the president of the St Andrew Society Denmark,  when you need someone to address a haggis on Burns Night, which the society this year celebrated on January 27 at Cirkel-Ordenen

French ambassador Francois Zimeray was among the guests at ‘Think Pink!’, a Copenhagen Fashion Week exhibition of vintage dresses curated by Pauli Tvilling, which are inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s sketches of Audrey Hepburn

Crown Princess Mary handed over this year’s Women’s Board Award, which every year recognises a Danish woman who has made an indelible impact in the business world, to CSM Bakery Solutions chief executive Marianne Kirkegaard

British comedian Adrian Mackinder (left) was the compere of an English Comedy Night at the Downtown Dubliner on February 8, where the line-up included comedian Sean McLoughlin

Princess Benedikte was the guest of honour at the 40th birthday of the International Women’s Club of Copenhagen at the Admiral Hotel on January 25, where guests included former KUKS president Eleanor Bomholt (centre, glasses)

