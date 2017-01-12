All hail the green machine: a weekend to make St Paddy proud

No, that’s not weedkiller or a particularly bad mojito, it’s beer that has been dyed green, which can only mean one thing: St Patrick’s Day was in town.

And once again, the Irish – and everyone else, as we’re all honorary Celts on March 17, providing we wear green – were in full song, as the Copenhagen St Patrick’s Day Parade and the St Patrick’s Day 3-Legged Charity Race took over the streets of the Danish capital.

Given it was a Sunday, it wasn’t quite as raucous as last year, but they still did Ireland proud!

A huge crowd assembled at Rådhuspladsen ahead of the parade setting off. This year’s honorary starter was Irish ambassador Cliona Manahan, who addressed those present from the stage

Ambassador Manahan then led the parade through the streets of the city centre, with Irish wolfhounds, Gaelic dancers and St Patrick himself – actor Ian Burns

Among the pipers out in force on the parade was Kaj Larssen (left), the president of the St Andrew Society of Denmark and also KUKS

Two days earlier, Ambassador Manahan was the proud host of a St Patrick’s Day reception at the Radisson Collection in central Copenhagen, where hotel manager Brian Gleeson and his little helper, along with Helen McEntee, the Irish minister for European affairs, together turned on a button to illuminate the façade of the building

The result, as in previous years, was breathtaking – underlining how no other national day can come close to the way St Patrick’s Day has permeated its way into Danish life

Meanwhile, across town, there was slightly more urgency among the competitors in the St Patrick’s Day 3-Legged Charity Race – 250 this year, according to race organiser Siobhan Kelleher-Peterson, who has confirmed the race has now raised over half a million kroner since becoming a charity in 2007.

At the seven participating pubs – The Globe, Kennedy’s, Axelborg Bodega, The Shamrock Inn, Pub & Sport, Victoria Pub and The Dubliner – where the ‘athletes’ had to down half a pint each.

It must be said that our correspondent witnessed very few running – except for in the final 100 metres, where they all gamely mustered a final sprint.

Outside The Dubliner was clearly the place to be as the warriors of the course congregated to share their stories of trip-ups, over-steps and leg-overs

Say it loud “We are the men in green”: Morten, Alexander, Rasmus and Gorm

All smiles with DJ Vinyl Fluff, Louisa Thorsém, Sven Persson, Olga Kulikova and Stefan Ringstrøm

James’ father Jon found fresh wind to blow him over the line

Camille and Emilie: three legs, eight eyes, two World Cup winners

Spanish joker Carlos found his perfect match in Jack from Ireland

Sarah didn’t need to get Cornelius changed out of his pyjamas