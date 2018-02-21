 About Town • An American almanac: tasty snacks, rockabilly beat-tracks and black Cadillacs – The Post

About Town • An American almanac: tasty snacks, rockabilly beat-tracks and black Cadillacs

July 14th, 2019 6:00 am| by Ben Hamilton

As far as national day gatherings in Copenhagen go, they don’t get much bigger than the US Embassy’s at Rydhave, and on June 20 the Americans were once again laying on the style in a fashion few nations can compete with.

The guest of honour was this beautiful car. Cue music: “I don’t need no driver’s licence, I’m too reckless to survive. It’s like a carburetor instigator (feels all right, feels all right) drivin’ in a slick black Cadillac.”

The hundreds who took to Rydhave’s lawns were in no hurry to leave given the wealth of food, culture and activities

US ambassador Carla Sands took to the stand to address those present

Among them were a great many diginaties, including Japanese ambassador Toshiro Suzuki …

South African ambassador Zindzi Mandela …

the outgoing finance minister, Kristian Jensen …

and Hans Hermansen, the CEO of CPH POST

Let there be marching, music and manna from heaven – courtesy of the Marines …

JC Hawkins And His Model A Playboys …

and the Crown Plaza

About Town • An American almanac: tasty snacks, rockabilly beat-tracks and black Cadillacs
