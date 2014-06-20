Danish humour performed in English is the best way to understanding Denmark! Explore Danish comedy and have fun with great stand-up comedians (Sep 4, 21:00- 23:00; Lygten Station, Lygten 2, Cph NV; 96 kr; lygtenstation.dk)

Munchies Festival explores all aspects of a good meal in the company of the most knowledgeable chefs and tasty street food The event aims at creating community and cultivating culinary hedonism (Sep 3-4, 10:00-18:00; Kødbyen, Cph V; munchies.vice.com/da)

As a Sicilian organist who graduated from the conservatories of Naples and Rome, Di Mare toured internationally. At Skt Ansgar Kirke he will perform works by JS Bach, Frescobaldi, Mendelssohn, Bossi and Zipoli (Sep 4, 19:30-22:00; Skt Ansgar Kirke, Mågevej 33, Cph NV; iiccopenaghen.esteri.it)