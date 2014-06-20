Danish humour performed in English is the best way to understanding Denmark! Explore Danish comedy and have fun with great stand-up comedians (Sep 4, 21:00- 23:00; Lygten Station, Lygten 2, Cph NV; 96 kr; lygtenstation.dk)
Munchies Festival explores all aspects of a good meal in the company of the most knowledgeable chefs and tasty street food The event aims at creating community and cultivating culinary hedonism (Sep 3-4, 10:00-18:00; Kødbyen, Cph V; munchies.vice.com/da)
As a Sicilian organist who graduated from the conservatories of Naples and Rome, Di Mare toured internationally. At Skt Ansgar Kirke he will perform works by JS Bach, Frescobaldi, Mendelssohn, Bossi and Zipoli (Sep 4, 19:30-22:00; Skt Ansgar Kirke, Mågevej 33, Cph NV; iiccopenaghen.esteri.it)
Enjoy the KGL dancers’ morning workout on stage while sipping a cup of coffee! Watch how the dancers train for the performances and come early to secure your seat (Sep 10, 09:30; Det Kongelige Teater, Ekvipagemestervej 10, Cph K; free adm; kglteater.dk)
Enjoy a procession of Ghanian culture with crafts, costumes and ritual dance starting at Skt Hans Torv and heading to the culture centre (Sep 17, 11:00-15:30; VerdensKulturCentret, Nørre Alle 7, Cph N; free adm; vkc.kk.dk)
This Latin America celebration offers Peruvian, Colombian, Mexican, Honduran and Argentinian food, music and every day from 18:00 to 20:00, free salsa lessons (Sep 15-17, 14:00-21:00; VerdensKulturCentret, Nørre Alle 7, Cph N; free adm; vkc.kk.dk)