Coming up Soon: cooking classes, comedy cartwheels and the chance to appear in ‘Cabaret’

If life is a cabaret ol’ chum, maybe this is the calling you’ve been waiting for. Copenhagen Theatre Circle is staging the legendary musical and looking for the next Liza Minnelli (March 3 & 4, 10:00-17:00; Huset, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K, free adm)

Enjoy a night of laughter with Improv Comedy Copenhagen, where we defy you not to fall off your seat with laughter (March 7, 20:00; ICC, Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr)

Get stuck in at this cooking class where the focus is seasonal ingredients. The end result is a three-course meal fit for a king (March 2, 17:00-21:00; Herluf Trolles Gade, Cph K; 975kr)

Experience the lives of others as people from different backgrounds share their SpisDating life-stories. Among them is photographer Jacob Holdt (March 1, 17:00-20:00; Crossing Borders, Købmagergade 43, Cph K; register via crossingborders.dk)

Mouthwatering surprises lie in store on this CPH food tour. Learn about the history of the food culture and methods of cooking (Feb 24, 14:30; Baresso Coffee, Bernstorffsgade 4, Cph K; book via urbanhouse.me)

Oluf Borbye Pedersen and his research team are here to educate us about avoiding type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders (March 8, 15:45-18:30, Novo Nordisk Fonden, Hellerup; register via eventbrite.com, free adm)