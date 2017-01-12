Coming up soon: Feminism, Friday beers and an event in four languages

Listen and respond to EU commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Magrethe Vestager talk about economy, growth and competition in the EU. Register online and prepare your questions! (Feb 3, 10:30-12:00; Black Diamond, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, Cph K; europa-kommissionen.nemtilmeld.dk)
Learn more about artificial intelligence while enjoying a Friday afternoon beer. The ITU is hosting a free public debate about the risks and opportunities involved in recommender systems (Feb 10, 16:00-17:30; Scrollbar, Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S)
Find out more about the journeys made by refugees to Europe at this single-use camera photography exhibition by #RefugeeCameras, which handed out free cameras to document the many different stories (Jan 27-29, Fri from 18:00, Sat-Sun 12:00-18:00; KPH, Enghavevej 80, 3rd floor, Cph SV)
Drop by with your children to watch a great movie and conjure up some creative drawings at an event available in four different languages (Feb 4 in English, Feb 11 in German, Feb 18 in Spanish, Feb 25 in French, 15:00; Hovedbiblioteket, Krystalgade 15, Cph K)
If you’re in need of a good laugh, don’t miss the season opening of the Copenhagen English Comedy Night with comedians from the UK, the US and Denmark (Feb 9, 20:00-22:00; The Dubliner Downtown, Ny Østergade 14, Cph K; 110-125kr)
Find out more about feminism in Denmark, its relevance and its place in politics at this panel discussion (Feb 6, 17:00; CBS, Ovnhallen, Porcelaenshaven 16-26, Frederiksberg)