Coming up Soon: Gentlemanly pursuits, gyrating underwater, and grooving to the 1990s

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, the world’s largest charitable motorcycle event, is raising awareness about men’s mental and physical health (Sep 24, 09:00-12:00; gentlemansride.com) Georgia is celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations with Denmark with a recital by pianist Elisso Bolkvadze performing the works of Chopin, Schubert, Sogny, Debussy and Prokofiev (Oct 5, 20:00; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd 13, Cph S; 175kr, drkoncerthuset.dk)



The iconic street Istedgade is running out of excuses to have a street party – Distortion, anniversary, redevelopment, Resistance museum – but when the locals are this cool (see page 2), who cares what the occasion is! (Sep 24, 12:00-18:00; Istedgade, Cph V)

Professional Women’s Network CPH is celebrating its tenth birthday in style, first with a canal tour and then speeches, finger food and a welcome drink at the Scandic Front Hotel. It’s a good time to join PWN! (Sep 15, 17:45; Nyhavn 71, Cph V; 200kr, pwnglobal.net)

It’s the workout that feels like a party! Enjoy great music and dance at Open Air Zumba (Sep 16, 12:00-13:00; Dansepladsen Fælledparken, Cph Ø; free adm but donations welcome)

In love with 90s music? Club Supreme presents hip-hop and R & B that would make you dance like there’s no tomorrow (Sep 16, 23:00-5:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; free adm 23:00-0:00, after 60kr)

Tantra Festival Denmark invites you to discover sacred eroticism via inspirational lectures, seminars and workshops (Sep 16-17; Concordia venue, Nordre Fasanvej 230, Cph N; 300-600kr; tantrafestival.dk)

Austin Sailsbury might look like your average hipster, but he’s a man of secrets – 500 according to his book on the city. Join him as he unleashes a storm of trivia (Sep 20, 19:00; Books & Company, Sofievej 1, Hellerup; 50kr)

Dance underwater at the City Link Festival. Don’t forget your swimsuit, as birthday suits are not welcome (Sep 24, 14:15-16:45; Richard Boones Vej, Cph SV; free adm)