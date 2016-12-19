Do you often get requests from your family to cook a Danish meal and you have no idea where to start? Then join this first pop-up cooking course (Jan 14, 16:00-21:00; BISQUITFabrikken, Jægersborggade 20, Cph K; 500kr, kogeskolen.dk)

Learn how to access the hidden job market and get a job with zero experience. Join Copenhagen Capacity’s seminar on finding a job in Denmark – both graduates and experts are welcome (Jan 16, 17:00-20:15; Københavns Sprogcenter, room 104, Flæsketorvet 60, Cph V, free adm)

Find out more about the refugee situation in Denmark at this lecture by Michala Clante Bendixen from Refugees Welcome on the rules and regulations of the Danish asylum system (Jan 6, 16:00; Trampoline House, Thoravej 7, Cph NV; free adm, trampolinehouse.dk)