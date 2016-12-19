Do you often get requests from your family to cook a Danish meal and you have no idea where to start? Then join this first pop-up cooking course (Jan 14, 16:00-21:00; BISQUITFabrikken, Jægersborggade 20, Cph K; 500kr, kogeskolen.dk)
Learn how to access the hidden job market and get a job with zero experience. Join Copenhagen Capacity’s seminar on finding a job in Denmark – both graduates and experts are welcome (Jan 16, 17:00-20:15; Københavns Sprogcenter, room 104, Flæsketorvet 60, Cph V, free adm)
Find out more about the refugee situation in Denmark at this lecture by Michala Clante Bendixen from Refugees Welcome on the rules and regulations of the Danish asylum system (Jan 6, 16:00; Trampoline House, Thoravej 7, Cph NV; free adm, trampolinehouse.dk)
The Salsa Mas Dance Academy is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a huge Cuban party. Experience a fantastic Cuban atmosphere generated by great music and dancing (Jan 7, 20:00; KoncertKirken, Blågårds Plads 6A, Cph N; 120kr, billetboxen.dk)
Do you feel like building up your network this year with more Danish contacts than just international ones? Then join this introductory seminar on how to build a Danish network (Jan 12, 19:30-21:30; Dronningens Tværgade 5E, Cph K; free adm; getgreat.dk)
If you always wanted a fancy finisher t-shirt, this is your chance! Join the Saturday long shot run at Søpavillonen and showcase your running ability to your fellow runners (Jan 7, 10:00; Søpavillonen, Gyldenløvesgade 24, Cph V; free adm; nbrorunning.com)
Have you always wanted to start learning Danish but never found the right time? Well, now’s your chance at Danskbureauet’s free trial lesson (Jan 5, 17:00-18:00; Int House; Gyldenløvesgade 11, Cph V; free adm)
The CTC’s pantomime includes Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula and his bride, werewolves and more for a fun night of good vibes and laughter. Check out our preview at cphpost.dk (Jan 26-Feb 5, 19:00 every day (except Jan 30), 14:00 on Jan 28-29, Feb 4-5; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 160kr, under-18s: 80kr, ctcircle.dk)