 Coming up Soon: Learning to cook Italian, Japanese or Indian cuisine – The Post

Coming up Soon: Learning to cook Italian, Japanese or Indian cuisine

Bike and Bake
February 24th, 2017 7:00 am| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Are you ready for a weekend full of fun? Flydende By invites to the Trash Olympics, where competitors build floats out of recycled material. There are also food stalls, good music, and workshops for the little ones and spectators
(March 10-12; Trash Olympics, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, Cph K)

Interested in acquiring new cooking skills? Then listen up, as there are various classes for food lovers and wannabe chefs. If you choose Italian, Japanese or Indian, don’t forget to sign up!



For the Ramen Cooking Class: (March 10, 18:00; Oiran Madhus, Slagtehusgade 11B, Cph V; 270kr; oiran.dk)

Pizza class with Bike and Bake: (March 1, 17:00; Eataly Copenhagen, Illum, Østergade 52, Cph K; 650kr; eataly.dk)

Indian Yogic Ayurvedic Cooking Workshop: (Feb 24, 17:00; Health Copenhagen, Badstuestræde 13, Cph K; 199kr; hotyogacph.dk)

Are you interested in exchanging your ideas about digital publishing? Then come and join this meetup of local content makers and listen to the publisher of Timegeeks Kristian Haagen (March 1, 18:00; Issuu, Gasværksvej 16, Cph V)

Are you a book lover? Then join the club and discuss ‘Havana Black’ by Leonardo Padura with other literature enthusiasts while drinking a nice cup of something (Feb 25, 16:00; Paludan Bogcafé, Fiolstræde 10-12, Cph K)

Are you interested in how data could be used for public governance? Then join the ITU for a public talk, but don’t forget to register! (March 9, 11:30-13:00; ITU, Auditorium 3, Rued Langgaards Vej 7, Cph S; itu.dk)

Related News


Latest News

Film
What’s on TV (Feb 24-March 9): It’s Oscar Night
Community
Coming up Soon: Learning to cook Italian, Japanese or Indian cuisine
Community
Bid winter’s darkness goodbye with buns and a bang
Denmark
Adopted, they adapted, but will they ever feel accepted?

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved