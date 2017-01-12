Coming up Soon: Learning to cook Italian, Japanese or Indian cuisine

Are you ready for a weekend full of fun? Flydende By invites to the Trash Olympics, where competitors build floats out of recycled material. There are also food stalls, good music, and workshops for the little ones and spectators

(March 10-12; Trash Olympics, Papirøen, Trangravsvej 14, Cph K)

Interested in acquiring new cooking skills? Then listen up, as there are various classes for food lovers and wannabe chefs. If you choose Italian, Japanese or Indian, don’t forget to sign up!