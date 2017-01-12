 Copenhagen International School opens new campus in style – The Post

Copenhagen International School opens new campus in style

Princess Benedikte the guest of honour at Tuesday event, which was also attended by Copenhagen’s mayor and the owner of Maersk

Princess Benedikte was warmly welcomed by the children (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
March 8th, 2017 8:00 pm| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Princess Benedikte, the queen’s sister, was the guest of honour (left) at the official opening of the new 25,000 sqm Copenhagen International School campus at Levantkaj 4-14 in Nordhavn on March 7, where she was welcomed by CIS headteacher Jennifer Weyburn.

photo: Hasse Ferrold

The school’s 930 children have been using the spacious colour-coded building since January 9. The campus incorporates innovative architecture and cutting edge pedagogy to provide an inclusive community where it can educate the citizens of the future with an emphasis on sustainable living.



photo: Hasse Ferrold

Among the other dignitaries present were (left-right) Maersk owner Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, CIS chair Brit van Ooijen, Princess Benedikte, Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen and Merete Riisager, the minister for education.

photo: Leslie Hawener

Adela Martens (centre) and her two friends were among the many CIS students in attendance.

Some of the strings of CIS (photo: Leslie Hawener)

The official opening’s background music was produced by CIS students. First the visitors had the honour of listening to the string players, who were followed by various other musical talents (more than in the photos!).

photo: Leslie Hawener

After the ceremony, when the students went back to class and the visitors to the bar, Petrina Danardatu was still singing and playing the guitar.

photo: Leslie Hawener

Kvitka Perehinets, who is in the tenth grade, followed by playing the piano.

Related News


Latest News

Community
Copenhagen International School opens new campus in style
News
Danish scientists extracting from strawberries to produce prevention pills for Alzheimer’s
International
Denmark looking into building North Sea wind energy island
Business
Danish robots to fill gaps in US workforce

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved