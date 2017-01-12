Copenhagen International School opens new campus in style

Princess Benedikte, the queen’s sister, was the guest of honour (left) at the official opening of the new 25,000 sqm Copenhagen International School campus at Levantkaj 4-14 in Nordhavn on March 7, where she was welcomed by CIS headteacher Jennifer Weyburn.

The school’s 930 children have been using the spacious colour-coded building since January 9. The campus incorporates innovative architecture and cutting edge pedagogy to provide an inclusive community where it can educate the citizens of the future with an emphasis on sustainable living.