 Cosying up to Christmas with a helping hygge hand from the locals – The Post

Cosying up to Christmas with a helping hygge hand from the locals

(all photos: Tanya Vinogradova)
December 29th, 2018 5:49 am| by Tanya Vinogradova
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

International House Copenhagen (IHC) understands how important it is for new arrivals to learn first-hand some of the Danish Christmas traditions, and its early December event Christmas Cosiness, now in its third year, is becoming something of an institution.

On the afternoon of Sunday December 2, many international and Danish families arrived at the first floor of the IHC on Gyldenløvesgade in central Copenhagen to embrace the hygge. Candelight … tick! Pebernødder … tick! Æbleskiver … tick! Misted windows look … tick!

No Danish Christmas party is ever complete without a table or two set aside for decoration making. Now, careful with the scissors; Rudolf’s nose is already red enough.

The wheel of fortune for those brave enough to give it a turn, with tickets for the ongoing Crazy Christmas Cabaret show ‘Fogg’s Off’ and That Theatre’s spring production ‘Art’ among the prizes.

In Santa’s absence, the big man sent these fine deputies.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of IHC’s team of volunteers.

Tanya Vinogradova


Tanya Vinogradova is the Copenhagen Post photographer. Check out her work and availability here.



Latest News

Community
Out & About: Cellos, hellos and mellow times at the Spouse Connect Family Event
Community
Cosying up to Christmas with a helping hygge hand from the locals
Denmark
Danish News in Brief: 2019 an annus mirabilis for holidays in Denmark
Denmark
Danish Crime News in Brief: Footballer shot in his own home

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved