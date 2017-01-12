 Gløgg, gifts and great guests guarantee a gathering of gladness – The Post

Gløgg, gifts and great guests guarantee a gathering of gladness

(all photos: Ashley Smalley)
January 15th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ina Bilic (words) & Ashley Smalley (photos)
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Gløgg, gifts and great guests – we’re not talking about any party, but our Christmas Party, which we co-organised with hosts International House Copenhagen (IHC) on December 15.


An estimated 200 Danes and internationals attended, but there were no arguments about which one was the most esteemed. Straight from the North Pole, the man in red didn’t let us down. What a shame that CPH POST owner Ejvind Sandal missed his visit!

Entitled ‘Christmas Coziness’, the event was all about contentment, as the kids got busy playing and drawing, and the parents sighed in relief that it would keep them busy for an hour or two.

The night began with Ian Burns reading from ‘A Christmas Carol’ …

followed by a performance by Improv Comedy Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Bastard Coffee provided the boardgames. Among them getting in some vital training for Christmas were (left-right) Haja from Croatia, Najwa from Canada and Emily from Germany …

and Tea from Croatia and Asli from Turkey

 

It was truly a team effort. Sarah and Marta were among the IHC volunteers handing out a free raffle ticket (visible bottom right) to every attendee – among the prizes were tickets to see the Crazy Christmas Cabaret and CTC pantomime Pantostein, and some huge boxes of Lego.

While the CPH Post were well represented by that guy. At least one of the kids was happy to see him!

We saw many international parents, including: Roxana and Remi from Venezuela

Philip and Tina, a Scottish-Danish couple

Nancy and Rogvi from the Faroe Islands

and Kaushal, Kanu and Pooja from India

CPH POST and Copenhagen International House Copenhagen would like to thank the following companies for helping to make the event possible:

Copenhagen Theatre Circle
Improv Comedy Copenhagen
London Toast Theatre
Lego
Tivoli
Nemlig.com
Thorvaldsen Museum
That Theatre Company
Mad & Vin Magasin

 

 

Related News


Latest News

Community
Gløgg, gifts and great guests guarantee a gathering of gladness
News
Woz’s ‘American cousin’ in Oz as well: Raised abroad, her parents are Danish
Community
Your Excellency, you’re expected by Her Majesty!
Culture
‘Jackie’ star ordered to pay damages after auditioning for JFK role while on sick leave

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved