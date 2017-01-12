Gløgg, gifts and great guests guarantee a gathering of gladness

Gløgg, gifts and great guests – we’re not talking about any party, but our Christmas Party, which we co-organised with hosts International House Copenhagen (IHC) on December 15.

An estimated 200 Danes and internationals attended, but there were no arguments about which one was the most esteemed. Straight from the North Pole, the man in red didn’t let us down. What a shame that CPH POST owner Ejvind Sandal missed his visit!

Entitled ‘Christmas Coziness’, the event was all about contentment, as the kids got busy playing and drawing, and the parents sighed in relief that it would keep them busy for an hour or two.

The night began with Ian Burns reading from ‘A Christmas Carol’ …

followed by a performance by Improv Comedy Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Bastard Coffee provided the boardgames. Among them getting in some vital training for Christmas were (left-right) Haja from Croatia, Najwa from Canada and Emily from Germany …

and Tea from Croatia and Asli from Turkey

It was truly a team effort. Sarah and Marta were among the IHC volunteers handing out a free raffle ticket (visible bottom right) to every attendee – among the prizes were tickets to see the Crazy Christmas Cabaret and CTC pantomime Pantostein, and some huge boxes of Lego.

While the CPH Post were well represented by that guy. At least one of the kids was happy to see him!

We saw many international parents, including: Roxana and Remi from Venezuela

Philip and Tina, a Scottish-Danish couple

Nancy and Rogvi from the Faroe Islands

and Kaushal, Kanu and Pooja from India

CPH POST and Copenhagen International House Copenhagen would like to thank the following companies for helping to make the event possible:

Copenhagen Theatre Circle

Improv Comedy Copenhagen

London Toast Theatre

Lego

Tivoli

Nemlig.com

Thorvaldsen Museum

That Theatre Company

Mad & Vin Magasin