Institut Sankt Joseph seeking Primary Mathematics & Science Teacher for International Bilingual Program

Private international Catholic school in Østerbro looking for new employee

Institut Sankt Joseph is a private Catholic school attended by children from 55 different countries (photo: Victor Valore)
December 22nd, 2016 6:05 pm| by Institut Sankt Joseph
Institut Sankt Joseph is looking for a highly-skilled, experienced primary teacher to join our exciting International Bilingual department. We are looking for a teacher who is professional, committed to excellence and wishes to promote the educational and formational mission of Institut Sankt Joseph.

The positions:

From 1 February 2017 we are looking for a teacher to lead on the following subjects:



  • Primary Mathematics and Science following the Cambridge International Curriculum
  • PE

Our requirements:

  • You are a mother-tongue English speaker
  • You are fluent or almost fluent in Danish (B2-C2 according to the C.E.F.R)
  • You will be dedicated to the educational and formational mission of Institut Sankt Joseph
  • You can be a classroom leader and contribute to the dynamic bilingual team
  • You are able to communicate effectively with parents and students from different educational and cultural backgrounds

Even better:

  • You have experience with bilingual education
  • You have experience with the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) program
  • You intend to be in Denmark for the long term
  • You have a working knowledge of the Danish educational system

What you will be doing:

As a teacher in our program, you will be required to work in a unique bilingual team, composed of both native Danish and English speakers. You will report directly to the International Department Head and be involved in the following activities:

  • lesson planning
  • teaching
  • parent teacher conferences
  • student conferences
  • evaluation
  • daily communication with students and parents via the intranet
  • team meetings
  • participation in training programs
  • participation in school committees that promote our formational/educational mission and team building

More about your place of work:

Institut Sankt Joseph is a private Catholic school located in the heart of the Østerbro district of Copenhagen. As of 2016, there are over 700 students, 70 employees; with both the students and staff representing culturally diverse backgrounds. We expect overall well-being and high academic levels to complement each other for both students and employees as we live our formational/educational mission.  Our wonderful children come from over 55 different countries, which on a daily basis enliven our school with intercultural learning and international discovery. We see ourselves as a humanistic formation centre grounded in Catholic-humanistic values that are expressed in our school motto: “It is every human beings task to become human.”

How to apply:

You must have the necessary international and/or Danish teaching credentials and meet the aforementioned credentials to be eligible. All applications should include a cover letter and CV.  Please send your application to Thomas Knudsen Mulhern at tkm@sanktjoseph.dk

Conditions of employment will be according to the common agreement with the Danish Ministry of Finance and the LC collective bargaining agreement for leaders and teachers in private schools.

Deadline for applying: 23 January 2017

 

