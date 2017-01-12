Ireland the brave! Icy winds cannot deter the St Patrick’s Day Parade

Hundreds braved icy winds to join the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday March 17 as Copenhagen was taken over by a multitude of green.

An annual fixture since 2005, the crowds started assembling at Rådhuspladsen in the early afternoon, where they were treated to Gaelic dancing and music, along with a welcome Irish coffee and pint of Guinness or two.

And then at 17:00, the procession took off for a one-hour walk around the city centre. It might have been cold, but at least it didn’t rain!

Actor Tom McEwan once again stepped up to play St Patrick in his famous furry coat. He was joined at the front of the procession by Irish ambassador Cliona Manahan

Regular participants Gordon Pipes and Drums were out in force,

as were the Dark Green School of Irish Dancing,

and what parade would be complete without the Irish wolfhounds?

Two days earlier, there was at a celebration at the Radisson Royal Hotel, which turned green for the occasion.

Catherine Byrne (centre), the Irish health minister, addressed those gathered, including Ambassador Manahan (right) and hotel manager Brian Gleeson (left)