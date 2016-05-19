 KUKS on the front burner as always at tribute to UN Day – The Post

KUKS on the front burner as always at tribute to UN Day

It was a colourful affair befitting of the UN Day (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
December 2nd, 2017 6:00 pm| by Hasse Ferrold
Some 33 countries were represented at the KUKS International Gala Festival of National Fare at City Hall on October 27. Many members of the diplomatic corps turned out to support the event with their country stands. Truly UN Day could not have asked for a better tribute.

KUKS president Kaj Larssen (second left) was overseeing proceedings, which included speeches, performances and lots of mingling.

Among those making addresses were Copenhagen’s now former deputy mayor for culture, Carl Christian Ebbesen

and Russian ambassador Mikhail Vanin, the deputy dean of the diplomatic corps.

Among those gathered at the UK’s stand were the four presidents: (left-right) Mariano Davies (BOSS UK Certification), Gareth Garvey (BCCD), Simon Mears (Royal Society of St George in DK) and Larssen.

Three ambassadors enjoying the KUKS hospitality for the first time were Fatima Kamis Al Mazrouei (UAE),

Deng Ying (China)

and Efthalia Kakiopoulou (Greece).

Presenting slightly bigger entourages were Ginte Bernadeta Damusis (Lithuania),

Zulfiqar Gardezi (Pakistan),

and Mina Balde Laurent (Ivory Coast), the dean of the diplomatic corps.

