 On the streets of Copenhagen on Paddy’s Day, live from the 3-Legged Charity Race – The Post

On the streets of Copenhagen on Paddy’s Day, live from the 3-Legged Charity Race

The founders of the famous 3-Legged Race: Siobhán Kelleher-Peterson, Garrett McKeon and Desmond Carswell accompanied by little sis Gráinne Kelleher, second right (all photos: Leslie Hawener)
March 17th, 2017 5:13 pm| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

CPH POST hit the streets today to meet the competitors taking part in the famous St Patrick’s Day 3-Legged Race.



Irish sisters Rachel and Priscilla Quinn were participating in the race for the first time, but confident of winning! Priscilla came from Ireland to visit her sister in Copenhagen and convinced her to join the fun

Friends Kijoli (below), Pelle, Emil and Milas (all above) started their big day with a whiskey at 9 am. They’ve been using this method for the last few races. It’s not a strategy that’s delivered any silverware, but it’s a fun one!

Two Danish friends on their way to registration at Kennedy’s

Two Danish bartenders, Ann-Sofie Brix (right) and Rasmus Labæk (left), are newcomers, but well prepared!

Danish friends Mark, Mads, David and Nicolai have notched up over 40 races between them

Ida (left), Betina (centre) and Dan (right) had just met at Kennedy’s and were enjoying a pint before the girls start for the first time.

As the 17th race is taking place on 17 March 2017, Mark Welsh and Dan James from Manchester are teaming up as TEAM 17! In the photo they are accompanied by the co-founder and main organiser of the race, Siobhán Kelleher-Peterson (right)

Last but not least Joe, Peter, Rasmus and Alex, all well-dressed in green of course!

READ MORE: Behind the craic: the fuel that drives the famous 3-legged race

Related News



Latest News

Film
At Cinemas: Springtime for Hollywood and germination – every year without fail
Community
On the streets of Copenhagen on Paddy’s Day, live from the 3-Legged Charity Race
Culture
News fit for Paddy’s Day: Riverdance are coming to Copenhagen!
National
Faulty adrenaline-shot pens recalled by authorities

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved