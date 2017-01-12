 Out & About • Asana on the grass: Fælleparken a splendid venue for International Yoga Day – The Post

Out & About • Asana on the grass: Fælleparken a splendid venue for International Yoga Day

(all photos: Hans Hermansen)
July 21st, 2019 6:00 am| by The Copenhagen Post

The stage was set, or rather the mats were unrolled, for International Yoga Day in Fælleparken on Sunday June 16. The event was organised by the Indian Embassy with help from Brahma Kumaris, Amrita Yoga, The Art of Living, Astanga Yoga Copenhagen and Dansk Yoga Sportsforbund, so it was appropriate that the country’s ambassador Ajit Gupte said a few words to those present

The secret behind yoga, so we’ve been told, is to keep the studio really warm, and June 16 was a wonderfully sunny day

The yoga practitioners weren’t therefore the only Copenhageners making use of the park, but they were the most stylish

Among those in attendance were Indian ambassador Ajit Gupte and Hans Hermansen, the CEO of CPH POST …

UAE ambassador Fatema Almazrouei …

and Divya Gauba, the CEO of Air India Denmark, and Trine Zafina Søndergaard, one of the country’s top yoga practitioners

Related News



Latest News

Community
Out & About • Asana on the grass: Fælleparken a splendid venue for International Yoga Day
Community
About Town: Continental cuisine celebration on Africa Day
History
Back when the world’s most liveable city was a prison toilet
Denmark
Danish News Round-Up: Almost a half of cyclists wear helmets

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved