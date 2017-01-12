Out & About • Asana on the grass: Fælleparken a splendid venue for International Yoga Day

The stage was set, or rather the mats were unrolled, for International Yoga Day in Fælleparken on Sunday June 16. The event was organised by the Indian Embassy with help from Brahma Kumaris, Amrita Yoga, The Art of Living, Astanga Yoga Copenhagen and Dansk Yoga Sportsforbund, so it was appropriate that the country’s ambassador Ajit Gupte said a few words to those present

The secret behind yoga, so we’ve been told, is to keep the studio really warm, and June 16 was a wonderfully sunny day

The yoga practitioners weren’t therefore the only Copenhageners making use of the park, but they were the most stylish

Among those in attendance were Indian ambassador Ajit Gupte and Hans Hermansen, the CEO of CPH POST …

UAE ambassador Fatema Almazrouei …

and Divya Gauba, the CEO of Air India Denmark, and Trine Zafina Søndergaard, one of the country’s top yoga practitioners