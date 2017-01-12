Out & About • Byen it and they will come: International event a huge success!

Seriously, nobody expected it to be so busy, and over the first hour it is true that the workers on the 70-plus stands at International Citizen Day at DGI-byen on September 21 mingled amongst each other and probably feared the worst. But then the deluge happened as tens, and then hundreds, and finally thousands descended on the venue to source information on housing, careers, setting up a business, tax, hobbies, sports and more. “It was non-stop … no breaks for four hours,” observed some of the participants, and the smiles on their faces said it all