Out & About: Reaching out to Copenhagen’s new arrivals

International House Copenhagen opened its doors to all international newcomers interested in making the best possible start to their new lives in the Danish capital.

The event took place on the afternoon of January 14, offering the many attendees information about the countless opportunities the city has to offer.

In her warm welcome speech, Franciska Rosenkilde (above), the deputy mayor for culture and leisure administration, focused on the cultural and recreational activities that Copenhagen Municipality has to offer, including activities related to public libraries, services for citizens and tourist information.

“My best advice is to use Copenhagen actively. Exploring the city is a great way to improve socially and professionally,” she told a crowd estimated to be at least 150-strong.

Also present was Michèle Bramstoft (right), the managing director of Copenhagen Relocations, who was keen to advise newcomers to the city about the array of services her company can offer to smooth their transition to a new way of life in Denmark.

Also present was Mahak Laursen (left), the team co-ordinator at the Greater Copenhagen Career Program

The Work in Denmark team were also present.