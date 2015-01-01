 Out & About: All conkering Irishman slays Norse pretenders – The Post

Out & About: All conkering Irishman slays Norse pretenders

Eyes on the prize (photographer has been sacked)
November 9th, 2019 6:00 pm| by Dave Smith

For centuries the social and sporting highlight of many people’s lives was the horse races, but now it’s conkers.

And rightly so, as the level of professionalism at this year’s Copenhagen Conkers Championship was extraordinary.

A tense affair eventually ended with Liam ‘Fluffy’ Duffy seeing off Mathis ‘the Norwegian Knobbler’ Kvalnes to retain the title for the second year running.

“I’d like to thank Charlies Bar and the Copenhagen Post for again supporting the event,” said event organiser Jon Nunn.

“The horse chestnut tree is becoming endangered in many parts of Europe, which is worrisome for professional conker players. The Copenhagen Conker Championship will be holding a large benefit concert to raise awareness of this issue. We are trying to contact the very reverend Sir Bob Geldof as we would like him to attend dressed as a conker.”

Related News



Latest News

Community
Out & About: All conkering Irishman slays Norse pretenders
CPH Post Voices
Straight, No Chaser: Pudding on the Ritz
Business
Unemployment rate remains at historic low
News
Sports Round-Up: FC Copenhagen hold on against Ukrainians

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved