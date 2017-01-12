Out & About: Anglicans like dogs, and not so much of the cats who lick

Let’s get this right. Cat spelled backwards is tac, which phonetically is a sharp thing that can leave nasty scratch marks, both on your person and your interior walls, while the reverse of ‘dog’ is God …

Maybe that explains why St Albans Church welcomes Fido to a special service every year.

It’s true that the Blessing of Pets Service is open to all domesticated animals, but on September 9, it was a canine-only affair.

Revd Smitha Prasadam was at hand to provide the blessing, and once again the entire congregation was very well behaved.

Had a cat showed up it might have been different, but the moggy owners had the good sense to bring photos to the blessing instead.