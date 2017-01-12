 Out & About: Catching up with the Copenhagen Celtics – The Post

Out & About: Catching up with the Copenhagen Celtics

February 24th, 2018 6:00 am| by Dave Smith
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over 50 braved the cold to turn up to Copenhagen Celtic’s pre-season training on Monday.

Granted, the days of playing outside on the gravel are long gone due to a huge overhaul of the facilities at Valby Idrætspark, but the numbers gathering for the indoor session demonstrate the international football club is clearly in the ascendancy.

As a hotbed of 20-plus nationalities, including Scottish trainer Andy Christie (centre left), the atmosphere is always welcoming, and the club is particularly keen to find players for its seven-a-side teams playing over-18 and 33 football.

So why not get in touch via the club’s website, copenhagenceltic.com, to find out more about the club’s pre-season schedule, which currently involves sessions on Monday and Tuesday evenings ahead of the new season kicking off in April, which will once again include the club’s legendary summer football tournaments (below) in early August.

 

Related News



Latest News

Opinion
This Week’s Editorial: Prince Henrik – in memoriam
Community
Out & About: Catching up with the Copenhagen Celtics
Activities
On Screens: Is the shape of things to come statuesque?
Activities
Late February Events: Frailty, thou name is chocolate

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved