Out & About: CIS honours International Baccalaureate anniversary with two new scholarships

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the International Baccalaureate, the standardised syllabus taught to 16 to 19-year-olds at international schools across the world, and Copenhagen International School couldn’t let the landmark go un-noticed.

In addition to its range of academic scholarships, it is introducing two more for its 2019-20 school year – the CIS Arts Scholarship and the CIS Sustainability Scholarship – which will give the recipients an 85 percent reduction on fees over two years of studies.

The former is for students with exceptional talents in the creative arts, while the latter is for students with an outstanding commitment to the environment and sustainability.

“Our focus on creativity and sustainability is based on the vision and mission of CIS – developing the potential of each individual in order to create a just and sustainable world,” explains the school.

CIS funds its scholarships through its ‘Giving Tree’ Community Scholarship Fund, which was launched in 2014 with the help of donors, and already there have been a large number of beneficiaries.

“CIS is one of the leading IB schools in the world, and an IB Diploma opens so many doors to universities in both Denmark and abroad,” enthused scholarship student Phillip Mondrup.

“When I joined CIS in August this year, I quickly made friends from all over the world and it’s so exciting to be a student in such an international environment.”