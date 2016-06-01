 Out & About: Clinking glasses, linking up with old friends, drinking merrily – The Post

Out & About: Clinking glasses, linking up with old friends, drinking merrily

The hall was just about big enough (all photos: Helen Gartside)
December 17th, 2017 6:30 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

On the first weekend of advent, under the light of a frosty moon, the exquisitely gowned ladies of LINK (Ladies’ International Network København) descended upon the fairy-tale setting of the Odd Fellows Palace in the heart of olde Copenhagen for their annual ‘Snow Ball’.

Escorted by their immaculate partners, they were greeted by the elegant LINK events team headed by Sue Allingham, Jane Upward, Sarah-Jane Elsey, Ann-Marie Armstrong, Christy Bartels Eid and Liina Meiner.

The glittering black and white themed evening unfolded under crystal chandeliers with a classic charm captured through the lens of Heather Gartside.

And as the champagne flowed, laughter filled the Rococco palace while delicious food effortlessly arrived and gifts thrilled the guests courtesy of generous donations to the LINK raffle.

All too soon, at the stroke of 2 am the music slowed to smooches and carriages loomed through the night, all with a glowing supermoon to guide the way for the weary LINK ladies and their companions.

Exhausted but elated, they gracefully slid into their seats to be whisked home and onwards to the festive season all over the world.



Latest News

Denmark
More Danes choosing alcohol-free beer
Business
Business News in Brief: Copenhagen Airport acquires signficiant loan to expand
National
Danish News in Brief: Danish MP says all refugees should be deported
Denmark
Danish teen driving experiment a success so far

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved