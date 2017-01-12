 Out & About: Cocktails with the improv crew – The Post

Out & About: Cocktails with the improv crew

Crow crew, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble and Grubb (photo: Improv Comedy Copenhagen)
June 8th, 2019 9:00 am| by Ben Hamilton

It’s Cocktail Night every Friday at Improv Comedy Copenhagen. For just 150 kroner, double up with a show and a signature cocktail and slurp away the midnight hours until 2 am.

(all photos unless stated: Tanja Vinogradova)

 

It brings to mind that wondrous poem in the 1988 classic ‘Cocktail’: from “The Sex on the Beach … the Schnapps made from peach!” to “I make drinks so sweet and snazzy, the Iced Tea … the Kamakaze!”

Yes it does sound badly improvised and, yes again, it did make it into a Hollywood A movie.

But we should be careful what we say, as CPH POST columnist and Cocktail Night regular Adrian Mackinder (above in the arms of the recently departed … err left not dead … artistic director Jay Sukow) is partial to cheesy ‘80s films.

(photo: Aree Witoelar)

 

Not one to showboat, Mackinder, who was part of the team who recently represented ICC at the Copenhagen International Improv Festival (above), is keen to stress there are currently four shows a night (Thu-Sun; improvcomedy.eu) at the theatre at Frederiksholms Kanal 2 in the city centre.

Still, you can’t beat a cocktail and show for that price – even if it is a sweet and snazzy Kamakaze.

 

Related News



Latest News

Community
Out & About: Cocktails with the improv crew
Local
‘Serial killer’ failed by the system
Local
Local Round-up: Two mentions for Denmark on sandwich mecca list
Business
Business Round-Up: New government urged to play fair with business and increase fiscal leeway

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved