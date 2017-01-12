Out & About: Cocktails with the improv crew

It’s Cocktail Night every Friday at Improv Comedy Copenhagen. For just 150 kroner, double up with a show and a signature cocktail and slurp away the midnight hours until 2 am.

It brings to mind that wondrous poem in the 1988 classic ‘Cocktail’: from “The Sex on the Beach … the Schnapps made from peach!” to “I make drinks so sweet and snazzy, the Iced Tea … the Kamakaze!”

Yes it does sound badly improvised and, yes again, it did make it into a Hollywood A movie.

But we should be careful what we say, as CPH POST columnist and Cocktail Night regular Adrian Mackinder (above in the arms of the recently departed … err left not dead … artistic director Jay Sukow) is partial to cheesy ‘80s films.

Not one to showboat, Mackinder, who was part of the team who recently represented ICC at the Copenhagen International Improv Festival (above), is keen to stress there are currently four shows a night (Thu-Sun; improvcomedy.eu) at the theatre at Frederiksholms Kanal 2 in the city centre.

Still, you can’t beat a cocktail and show for that price – even if it is a sweet and snazzy Kamakaze.