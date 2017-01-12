Out & About: Happy 30th birthday Shamrock – this one is just for you

The city’s Irish pubs were well represented at the Tullamore Dew 9-Ball Pool Invitational, a 16-team tournament at Pool-Pub Copenhagen in Nordvest on January 6.

Among those in action were defending champs The Shamrock, last year’s beaten finalists Kennedy’s Bar, 2017 champs The Dubliner, and eternal bridesmaids The Globe.

And once again, it was the capital’s oldest Irish watering hole who proved too strong for the opposition, dispatching the Globe’s A Team in the semis, and then the Globe’s B Team in the final. That man John Tanswell (centre left and main photo) led the way with some exemplary pool to lift a trophy that he duly filled with Tullamore Dew and soaked those lucky enough to be standing nearby.

Fortunately for the Globe (above: landlord Brian McKenna in action), who have never won the tournament despite playing every edition since its launch 10 years ago, there was plenty of Irish coffee to drown their sorrows.

Shortly after the event it was confirmed that long-time organiser Jan Pedersen is hanging up his cue and not returning next year.

However, Tullamore Dew has told CPH POST it is optimistic there will be some kind of event – which will be good news for the pubs that have played every edition, such as The Dubliner (above right: landlord Gus Brown).