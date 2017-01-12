 Out & About: Lithuania the champions at football club’s World Cup – The Post

Out & About: Lithuania the champions at football club’s World Cup

(all photos: Eimantas Duda)
September 14th, 2018 10:57 am| by Ben Hamilton
Lithuania isn’t particularly well known for its football – basketball maybe, and for giving Charles Bronson and Hannibal Lecter to America of course – but try telling that to LG United, an all-star squad from the Baltic state who swept aside the opposition to win this year’s Copenhagen Celtic Summer Party at the Kløvermarken playing fields on August 4.

The victorious Lithuania squad brought quite an entourage: vindication the organisers have created an event that families can enjoy as well
And don’t forget this cultured supporter, who earlier in the day was overheard complaining to the organisers that they didn’t have any classical music on their playlist. Something to think about next year, guys!

 

Now in its 15th year, the tournament has really found its feet under the direction of organisers Jon Treacher (pictured left in main photo) and Chris Pilbeam.

An ice-cool crate of beer awaits every team following their elimination. Cheers Ton! Meanwhile, if you fancy entering a team next year, contact the club here.

 

Once again 12 teams showed up, representing organisations (the UN had a team), pubs (including The Globe and The Dubliner) and the various nationalities who make up Celtic, a club based in Valby that operates three 11-a-side teams and five sevens outfits, encompassing an age range that includes several players in their 60s.

You have to feel sorry for England. Lumped in the same group as the eventual finalists, two narrow losses saw them miss out on the quarter-finals. Since the inaugural tournament in 2004, they have entered every year but never won. Sound familiar?

 

In the end, LG were too strong for ‘Denmark’ in the final.

Nobody could dispute that Lithuania played the best football on the day, which was well captured by photographer Eimantas Duda. Find out more here and here.

