Out & About: Toasting the funniest person in Copenhagen

A humorous speech contest organised by the Copenhagen-based group for public speaking enthusiasts, Speak to Lead Toastmasters (SLT), at the St Petri Hotel on November 14 had one serious aim: to find the funniest person in Copenhagen. If that’s you, bad news: you missed it!

The pressure was on, as the guest of honour was none other than Lark Doley from Texas (left), the president of the Toastmaster International, of which SLT and six other groups in the Danish capital are members.

And this year’s competitors, from all over Denmark and southern Sweden as well as the international community, did not let her down, unfurling the kind of mirth and joviality rarely seen in these parts. They were rolling in the aisles as the field was whittled down to a final group.

In the end there could only be one champ: Kriti Prajapati from India (right: centre right), who in her owns words delivered “a speech about my husband, toastmasters and the idiosyncrasies of public speaking and leadership”.

But if you think you can outwit her (that didn’t really work, did it?), check out one of the clubs, which can be found in Frederiksberg, Vanløse, Vesterbro, Gladsaxe, Hørsholm and Lyngby. Check out toastmasters.dk for more details.