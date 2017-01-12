 Out & About: Toasting the funniest person in Copenhagen – The Post

Out & About: Toasting the funniest person in Copenhagen

It was a fair old turnout (all photos: Toastmaster International)
December 19th, 2018 4:49 pm| by Dave Smith
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A humorous speech contest organised by the Copenhagen-based group for public speaking enthusiasts, Speak to Lead Toastmasters (SLT), at the St Petri Hotel on November 14 had one serious aim: to find the funniest person in Copenhagen. If that’s you, bad news: you missed it!

The pressure was on, as the guest of honour was none other than Lark Doley from Texas (left), the president of the Toastmaster International, of which SLT and six other groups in the Danish capital are members.

And this year’s competitors, from all over Denmark and southern Sweden as well as the international community, did not let her down, unfurling the kind of mirth and joviality rarely seen in these parts. They were rolling in the aisles as the field was whittled down to a final group.

In the end there could only be one champ: Kriti Prajapati from India (right: centre right), who in her owns words delivered “a speech about my husband, toastmasters and the idiosyncrasies of public speaking and leadership”.

But if you think you can outwit her (that didn’t really work, did it?), check out one of the clubs, which can be found in Frederiksberg, Vanløse, Vesterbro, Gladsaxe, Hørsholm and Lyngby. Check out toastmasters.dk for more details.



Latest News

Community
Out & About: Toasting the funniest person in Copenhagen
National
Danish News in Brief: Kids getting overweight in the western suburbs 
Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Tis the season to be scandalous
Special publications
Ten things you might not know about the Philippines

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved