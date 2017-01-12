 Out & About: Why exile yourself from all the fun – The Post

Out & About: Why exile yourself from all the fun

International club always welcome to new members ahead of new season

(all photos: Exiles)
March 30th, 2018 7:00 pm| by Dave Smith
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Exiles are getting ready for their 2018 season!

The men’s team are heading off to Germany for a pre-season tour, and their season officially kicks off later this month!

The ladies will be participating in a pre-season tournament in early April, with the official Women’s Sevens Tournament kicking off at the end of April.

As always, the Exiles are open to inviting new teammates to join, whether or not you have any prior experience!

They are truly open to anyone trying it out – the club is a great mix of university students, full-time workers, expats (from over 15 countries) and Danes – and also have a very strong social membership!

Exiles train twice a week – during the winter on Tuesday at DTU (women 18:00, men 19:30) and Saturday at Lyngby Stadium (15:00), and during the summer at the DTU on Tuesday and Thursday (both 18:00).

For further information, contact seniors@exiles.dk or ladies@exiles.dk, and find out more at exiles.dk and via Facebook and Instagram.

Related News



Latest News

Community
Out & About: Why exile yourself from all the fun
Community
About Town: Celebrating International Women’s Day
Activities
Coming Up Soon: Bill Clinton coming to Copenhagen
Community
Ireland the brave! Icy winds cannot deter the St Patrick’s Day Parade

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved