Out & About: Why exile yourself from all the fun

The Exiles are getting ready for their 2018 season!

The men’s team are heading off to Germany for a pre-season tour, and their season officially kicks off later this month!

The ladies will be participating in a pre-season tournament in early April, with the official Women’s Sevens Tournament kicking off at the end of April.

As always, the Exiles are open to inviting new teammates to join, whether or not you have any prior experience!

They are truly open to anyone trying it out – the club is a great mix of university students, full-time workers, expats (from over 15 countries) and Danes – and also have a very strong social membership!

Exiles train twice a week – during the winter on Tuesday at DTU (women 18:00, men 19:30) and Saturday at Lyngby Stadium (15:00), and during the summer at the DTU on Tuesday and Thursday (both 18:00).

For further information, contact seniors@exiles.dk or ladies@exiles.dk, and find out more at exiles.dk and via Facebook and Instagram.