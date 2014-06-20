Haha! The ever-alluring romance of sail!

Anyone walking by Kvæsthusbroen in Copenhagen’s harbour early on Saturday would have been able to take in the unforgettable sight of a fully-rigged three-masted sailing ship proceeding majestically up the channel.

Celebrating her 85th anniversary, the Italian naval training vessel ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ called at Copenhagen on a voyage that has taken her from Leghorn, through the Mediterranean, into the Atlantic and the North Sea and the Skaggerak, before ultimately returning to Leghorn on October 1.