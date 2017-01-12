Out and About: Bringing the world together in just one room

NGG International School once again hosted another splendid International Day, which was this year inclusive of 47 different nationalities along with their culture, traditions and food.

As well as tasting and experiencing the different cultures represented at the event, there was a special theme: namely learning how different countries tackle the challenge of managing water supplies.

Highlights included the flag parade, cooking and dance demonstrations, a spot of sport and lots of fun.

Many parents took part and it was clear from their comments that it was a day that they will think fondly of for months to come.