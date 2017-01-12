 Out and About: Bringing the world together in just one room – The Post

Out and About: Bringing the world together in just one room

Hello from Harare (all photos: NGG International)
October 22nd, 2017 7:00 pm| by Dave Smith
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

NGG International School once again hosted another splendid International Day, which was this year inclusive of 47 different nationalities along with their culture, traditions and food.

As well as tasting and experiencing the different cultures represented at the event, there was a special theme: namely learning how different countries tackle the challenge of managing water supplies.

Highlights included the flag parade, cooking and dance demonstrations, a spot of sport and lots of fun.

Many parents took part and it was clear from their comments that it was a day that they will think fondly of for months to come.

 

Related News



Latest News

Community
Out and About: Bringing the world together in just one room
Activities
November Art: Looking to nature for guidance
News
News in Digest: Woz and Mags need to make room
Activities
Louisiana Art Preview: How reality is blurring as we embrace the digital age

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved