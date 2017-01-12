Out and About: Full-on welcomes and even fuller bellies at HELLOpenhagen

HELLOpenhagen, previously the Copenhagen Expat Fair, was a grand success once again at City Hall on September 19. More than 40 clubs, volunteer organisations and social groups set up booths around a warm hearth of fresh pancakes and soda – in true hygge style
After a kind opening from the deputy mayor for culture and leisure, Carl Christian Ebbesen, the event kicked off with activities and plenty of mingling
Volunteers provided face-painting for kids and brave adults
International House were out in force
And no City Hall event is complete without pancakes
Spot the shuttlecock
Among the volunteers were robots collecting attendee information
Emanuele, Ram and Marc represented the Exiles rugby club
Some visitors exhibited excellent taste