 Out and About: Full-on welcomes and even fuller bellies at HELLOpenhagen – The Post

Out and About: Full-on welcomes and even fuller bellies at HELLOpenhagen

Pancakes and handshakes reign supreme at the annual expat fair

(photo: Hasse Ferrold)
October 8th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Liza Bucchin & Nash Meeker
HELLOpenhagen, previously the Copenhagen Expat Fair, was a grand success once again at City Hall on September 19. More than 40 clubs, volunteer organisations and social groups set up booths around a warm hearth of fresh pancakes and soda – in true hygge style

After a kind opening from the deputy mayor for culture and leisure, Carl Christian Ebbesen, the event kicked off with activities and plenty of mingling

Volunteers provided face-painting for kids and brave adults

International House were out in force

And no City Hall event is complete without pancakes

Spot the shuttlecock

Among the volunteers were robots collecting attendee information

Emanuele, Ram and Marc represented the Exiles rugby club

Some visitors exhibited excellent taste

 

 

 

 

