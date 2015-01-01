 Out and About: Marking a decade of dedication – The Post

Out and About: Marking a decade of dedication

PWN Copenhagen celebrate their tenth anniversary in style

All aboard (all photos: Mayra Navarrete)
October 15th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Dave Smith
To mark PWN Copenhagen’s 10th anniversary, the board of directors took 50 guests on a guided boat tour of the city followed by cocktails and a chance to network and learn more about the history of the organisation, along with its future plans.

 

Among the guests (centre) was one of PWN’s co-founders, Toni Heisterberg-Andersen (in green), who related to the gathering how the organisation came into being. Among those listening are members Dr Dayner Azzellino and Karen Martinez (second and third left).

 

Also present were (centre right) member Mona Hassan and the current PWN president, Pia Koch;

 

and member, and (right: left-right) PWN vice presidents Egle Dijokaite, Alina Grauenkjær and Petek Jinkins.

 

PWN Copenhagen currently has 100 members representing 19 nationalities. It is dedicated to the advancement of balanced leadership and organises successful mentoring and entrepreneurship programs for members.
To find out more, visit pwncopenhagen.net.

 

