Out and About: Ovally enthusiastic for rugby in Gentofte

The sun is setting on another successful season of youth rugby, one of the fastest growing sports in Denmark.

Leading the drive is Gentofte Rugby Klub – pictured (left) in under-14s action against Dragør – which has more than 100 members representing 20 different nationalities, making it the biggest youth club in the country.

Most of the players are aged 6-14, but one day the club hopes to have teams representative of all the different school years.

Future stars to look out for include (left-right) Tess Hampson-Aldrick, Oliver Nielsen, Emma Jahant and Matilda Hampson.