Out and About: Ovally enthusiastic for rugby in Gentofte

Ryan McNeill in action (all photos: Herbie)
November 26th, 2017 6:00 am| by Dave Smith
The sun is setting on another successful season of youth rugby, one of the fastest growing sports in Denmark.

 

Leading the drive is Gentofte Rugby Klub – pictured (left) in under-14s action against Dragør – which has more than 100 members representing 20 different nationalities, making it the biggest youth club in the country.

 

James Hampson in action

 

Most of the players are aged 6-14, but one day the club hopes to have teams representative of all the different school years.

 

Future stars to look out for include (left-right) Tess Hampson-Aldrick, Oliver Nielsen, Emma Jahant and Matilda Hampson.

Dagmar Mulipola picking up some silverware

 

 

