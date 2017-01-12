Out and About: Welcoming the class of 2017

This year’s welcome reception at International House Copenhagen offered a nice environment for newcomers to get in touch with various organisations and institutions in Copenhagen.

Linn Johanna Ellström, who is half-Swedish and half-Norwegian, was one of the many newcomers to come on the night of March 7. She’d lived most of her life in Sydney, Australia, but missed the Scandinavian environment. So she decided to move to Denmark because she says it is “the country in Scandinavia which, because of its modern culture, is most like Sydney but is still located nearby her own country”. She’s been here already for four months.

Alina Koryakina (left) arrived in Copenhagen one month ago and is more than willing to stay here in Denmark for up to two years. She came here due to her job and is one of the few internationals who likes the current weather situation in Denmark – but if you are originally from Russia it might make sense …

In January the photo-shy Elizabeth Merall (left) from the UK arrived in Copenhagen. She came directly from the Netherlands and is here working for Novo Nordisk. She likes the warm welcome in the city and is amazed by the organisational efforts for internationals.

Carl Christian Ebbesen (left), the deputy mayor for culture, took some time to look through our latest paper together with the CPH Post commercial director Hans Hermansen (right)